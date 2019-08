ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A crash Thursday morning has closed both lanes of I-25 northbound near La Bajada.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports I-25 northbound is closed at the Cochiti exit at mile marker 264 near La Bajada following a crash. NMDOT cameras show traffic backed up as morning commuters travel towards Santa Fe.

NMDOT reports New Mexico State Police are responding to the crash. To view traffic cameras and maps, click here.