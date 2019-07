A commercial vehicle is seen on its side on I-25 at Broadway on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- I-25 has been closed in both directions at Broadway Boulevard due to a commercial vehicle crash Thursday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking commuters to avoid the area. It is unknown if anyone sustained injuries in the crash.

The overturned semi-truck appears to have fluids leaking from the vehicle. It is unknown what the truck was hauling.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.