Crash closes 3 center lanes on eastbound I-40 at Big I

Crash closes three center lanes on I-40 eastbound at Big I on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash has closed the three center lanes on eastbound I-40 at the Big I on Tuesday morning. Police report initial information indicates that a motorcycle may have crashed into a truck.

The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital. As of 7:57 a.m. traffic cameras show that traffic on I-40 eastbound is backed up to Coors.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation urges commuters to reduce speed and use caution. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Coors and Atrisco is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:59 a.m.(NMROADS)

I-40 is seen at the Rio Grande River on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:03 a.m. (NMROADS)

