Crash closes 3 center lanes on eastbound I-40 at Big I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash has closed the three center lanes on eastbound I-40 at the Big I on Tuesday morning. Police report initial information indicates that a motorcycle may have crashed into a truck.

The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital. As of 7:57 a.m. traffic cameras show that traffic on I-40 eastbound is backed up to Coors.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation urges commuters to reduce speed and use caution. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

  • Coors and Atrisco is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:59 a.m.(NMROADS)
  • I-40 is seen at the Rio Grande River on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:03 a.m. (NMROADS)

