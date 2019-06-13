BCSO investigates pedestrian crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian crash in Albuquerque’s North Valley. Authorities have reopened Second Street in both directions at Los Ranchos Road in Albuquerque following a crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occured just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say two cars are involved and the pedestrian hit is in critical condition.

Three other people were taken to the hospital and their conditions have not been released. Second Street was closed in both directions but has since been reopened.