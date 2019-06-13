New Mexico

More New Mexico

BCSO investigates pedestrian crash in Albuquerque

Local News

by: Allison Keys

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian crash in Albuquerque’s North Valley. Authorities have reopened Second Street in both directions at Los Ranchos Road in Albuquerque following a crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occured just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say two cars are involved and the pedestrian hit is in critical condition.

Three other people were taken to the hospital and their conditions have not been released. Second Street was closed in both directions but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss