ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Roadrunner Tournament held a fundraising event Saturday morning. The Tart 2022 Craft Sale took over Sidewinders Bar and Grill.

It featured tons of handmade and second-hand goods. The proceeds go toward the Albuquerque Roadrunner Tournament, which is part of the International Gay Bowling Organization.

The tournament is raising money for two charities this year. “This year, our two charities are the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico and Paws and Stripes,” said Gina Belluso from the Albuquerque Roadrunner Tournament.

The Albuquerque Roadrunner Tournament is scheduled for September. If you missed Saturday’s event, they are doing it again next Saturday. They say they’ll post more information about that event on their Facebook page later this week.