Craft fossils and explore stones, landscapes during Nuclear History Museum’s Presidents’ Day camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History has some fun planned for Presidents’ Day this year. They are offering an in-person “Science is Everywhere” Presidents’ Day camp called “Geology Rocks”.

Nuclear Museum Deputy Directory Jennifer Hayden discusses the details of the camp and how to register your child. She also demonstrates a quick project on how to create a lipstick flower using melted lipstick and cold water. The “Science is Everywhere” Presidents’ Day camp takes place on Monday, February 15.

Students in kindergarten through seventh-grade will be able to experience fun science activities at the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Campers will be able to make their own Mount Rushmore out of clay, craft fossils, explore Earth’s landscapes, and tell a story in stones.

The Nuclear Museum’s education team has divided camp topics into single-day camps. Each in-person camp will maintain strict CDC safety protocols with small camp ratios. Additionally, all campers and staff must wear a mask and pass a COVID-19 screening.

Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, two snacks, and a refillable water bottle. The camp costs $65 for museum members and $75 for non-members. Visit nuclearmuseum.org to register.

Hayden explains that the museum is no longer doing extended care as the need has dwindled however, the museum will also offer camps during parent-teacher conferences, spring break, and vernal holiday which will lead to summer camps.