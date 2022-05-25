ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Canossian Sisters are having their annual craft fair on May 28 and May 29 at Annunciation Catholic Church Gym. The Canossian Sisters work in hospitals, schools and churches for free and never receive a pension or retirement. This fair is designed to help all the elderly sisters that are retiring or can no longer offer assistance to those in need.

The Canossian Sisters say, during the pandemic, donations have been very sparse. Some of the things that will be sold at the fair will be items made by the sisters. There will be quilting and sewing projects, woodwork, painted gourds, ornaments, paintings, needlework and a variety table. There will also be jewerly table and book corner. Attendees can also expect a drawing for items and free prizes.

The fair will be after all the masses. The Annunciation Catholic Church Gym is located 2531 Vermont ST NE, 87110.

Cash and credit cards areaccepted as form of payment. Donations are also accepted. For more information you could visit the webpage.