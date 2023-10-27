ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District courtroom 302 in Albuquerque was dedicated to former New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels on Friday.

Daniels passed away in 2019 at the age of 76. He was a former criminal defense and civil rights attorney who was appointed a justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court by the late Gov. Bill Richardson in October 2007.

Daniels also served as chief justice from 2010 until 2012 and from 2016 until 2017.