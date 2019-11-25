Court officials says bail reforms are working

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lawmakers want to know if voter-approved bail reforms are working or if changes need to be made.

Artie Pepin, the director of administrative office of the courts, is testifying before a panel of state lawmakers on Monday. They’re looking at the rules that allow suspects to be held without bail pending trial if they are deemed such a danger, no amount of monitoring or rules can keep them from hurting someone.

District attorneys have argued that the rule isn’t working and too many violent offenders are not being locked up. It comes less than a week after the release of Fabian Gonzales, a suspect in the Victoria Martens’ murder case which sparked outrage around the community.

However, Pepin says a new study from the University of New Mexico shows that a majority of people released pending trial do show up for their court hearings and are not committing new crimes.

He also says the bail reforms are not to blame for the spike in Albuquerque’s crime rate despite some who argue that it is. KRQE News 13 is sitting in on this hearing and will have more on the issue later Monday.