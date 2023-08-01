ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday evening, authorities responded to a homicide near Coors and Central. More details about the shooting have been disclosed in court documents.

Documents said Sydney Wilson, 23, was searching for her stolen vehicle when she was killed by a young teenager.

Wilson’s vehicle was reportedly stolen from an apartment complex on Osuna near San Mateo, and she reported it to authorities. On Monday, July 31, she began to track her stolen vehicle with a GPS app. Her vehicle was tracked to a Smith’s grocery store and gas station near Coors and Central.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle had juveniles inside, some of which had stolen alcohol from a local Walgreens.

Documents alleged Wilson went to confront the juveniles that were in her stolen car when they tried to flee, crashing into another vehicle and a curb. After the crash, the juveniles reportedly got out of the stolen car and tried to leave the scene.

Authorities, in court documents, stated one juvenile turned to the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired two to three shots. Wilson was hit in the chest and died.

Authorities stated they believe the shooter was Marcos Barela, 13. A warrant was requested for Barela for an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a handgun.