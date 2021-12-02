Couples collide in original musical comedy ‘The Christmas Competition’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebration Theatre Company has performed several shows so far this holiday season and is gearing up to keep the holiday spirit alive with their latest musical “The Christmas Competition”. Artistic director and writer Maury Evans provides a glimpse into what the audience can expect during this performance.

A family-friendly comedy, the musical follows three pairs of Fort Collins, Colorado residents who take part in their annual Christmas light competition which gets particularly fierce.

“The Christmas Competition” runs Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 at the Black Cat Community and Cultural Center, formerly known as the Aux Dog Theater. Tickets to the show can be purchased online.

