Couple sue police claiming they were wrongfully tased

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple claims they were wrongfully attacked by Albuquerque police officers who were on the search for a stolen vehicle suspect. Now, newly-released video shows what happened that day.

It started back in October 2018 when Albuquerque Police officers were looking for a stolen vehicle suspect named Quentin Gant. That chase led them to a neighborhood near Central and Wyoming, causing two officers to crash into each other in front of a couple’s home.

That couple happened to be Delores August and Carlos Lucero. Immediately, Officer Wilsey asks the couple about Gant’s whereabouts.

Apparently unaware of what the officer was talking about, their interaction quickly takes a wrong turn. The officer ends up tasing Lucero.

Officers quickly put the cuffs on Lucero and his wife. August was quick to let officers know they were wrong, but they don’t seem interested in what she has to say, making August even more frustrated.

After detaining the couple, officers eventually found who they were looking for. Court records show the couple was never charged for this incident, leading them to file a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department for excessive force.

KRQE News 13 tried asking APD if they made a mistake in tasing Lucero and if they have anything to say about the lawsuit, but we never heard back. The original car theft suspect, Gant, was charged and convicted in this case.

