ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple making a cross-country move from Missouri to California will move into their new home without any of their stuff. Emily Butcher and Jesse Lamb are moving to Bakersfield because Lamb has been accepted into medical school.

On Thursday, they rented a room in Albuquerque at the Ramada Plaza on Menaul near I-40. Friday morning, when they woke up, their U-Haul containing all of their belongings was gone. The surveillance cameras at the hotel didn’t catch it.

Butcher says she’s not concerned about the items’ monetary value-most of it is replaceable. She says there were a lot of family heirlooms in the U-Haul. “Things that have been passed down, a blanket my grandmother crocheted for me, all in all, it’s probably worth ten bucks, but for me, it’s priceless because my grandmother made it for me,” Butcher said.

The couple did report the stolen U-Haul to APD and the hotel.