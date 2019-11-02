Couple accused of various robberies appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque couple accused in a string of robberies both appeared in court Saturday.

Police say Mathis Laau and his girlfriend, Jasmine Montoya, are behind 20 different robberies in October. Laau is facing charges including eight counts of armed robbery, while Montoya is facing three similar charges.

Both appeared in metro court Saturday morning, where it was decided Laau will stay locked up until he appears in district court. Then, attorneys challenged Montoya’s charges, claiming she didn’t know the robberies were being committed while she was with him. But the judge didn’t buy it and Montoya was visibly upset by the decision.

Montoya will also stay locked up until her next court appearance.