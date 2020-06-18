County’s Movies in the Park event getting a do-over

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county’s Movies in the Park even is getting a do-over. The drive-in event was originally scheduled for last weekend at The Isleta Amphitheater but it got postponed because of the weather. Thursday night at dusk, the county is trying again playing Jumanji: The Next Level. It’s free on a first-come, first-serve basis with space for 190 cars.

The county says gates will open at 7 p.m. and advise people not to arrive and wait in line to enter prior to 6 p.m. They also say social distancing will be observed and cars will be parked in every other space and moviegoers are allowed to sit outside but only directly in front of their cars in their assigned parking space. No one will be allowed to sit in spaces between cars. Food trucks will also be onsite and wear a mask when away from your car or family for food or restrooms.

The county says alcohol will not be allowed, outside food and drinks are permitted and dogs are welcomed but must be leashed at all times. You can call 505-314-0477 for the most up to date information on Movies in the Park.

