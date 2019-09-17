County official spends afternoon reading to children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday afternoon, a Bernalillo county official spent some time reading to kids in the south valley.

Bernalillo County manager, Julie Morgas Baca read to kids at the PB&J Family Services building on Lopez Road. Morgas Baca says this is part of an initiative that was started more than a year ago, aiming to make a difference in the lives of children by staying active in their lives.

“We have the teachers and we have the staff here, but it really takes a community and so we’re just being part of the community who want to contribute and who want to make a difference in these children’s lives,” Morgas Baca said. She said the event was the highlight of her day.

