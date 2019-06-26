County moves forward with tiny home village in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County is moving forward with a tiny home village for Albuquerque’s homeless population. Tuesday night, county commissioners approved a lease with the Albuquerque Indian Center for more than $800,000 a year for the next 30-years.

The location in the International District was chosen after residents opposed six other proposals.

“They’re already here. We can give them housing, stabilize this neighborhood, and give something back,” said Councilor Pat Davis.

“People are really concerned about east Central and the stigma of east Central. And they’re really worried about how hard it is to redevelop up here,” said Councilor Don Harris.

The operating agreement for the village is set for five years. No word yet on when it will be up and running.

Related Coverage: