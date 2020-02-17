Live Now
County hosts meeting on future of Sandia Ranch property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding a public meeting on the future of the controversial Sandia Ranch property.

The property sits in the North Valley near Osuna and Edith. Neighbors have working with the county for years developing the land for agricultural uses but they found out recently there was an idea to bring a school to the property.

Neighbors fear that will bring traffic and take away from the agricultural appeal. A meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center to take public comment.

