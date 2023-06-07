ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tax-exempt status has been granted for an upcoming affordable housing development in the North Valley. Bernalillo County commissioners voted on the measure for the new Calle Cuarta Tuesday evening.

The development on Fourth Street near Candelaria will see the construction of 61 rental units, retail space, as well as 21 single-family townhomes. According to a Bernalillo County news release, the tax exemption status will only apply to the 61 rental units.

The release states the tax-exempt status means the developer, YES Housing Inc., will obtain the project’s development costs and keep the housing affordable.