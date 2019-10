ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County commissioners are set to go over a plan for installing body cameras on BCSO deputies.

Most departments in the state arm their officers and deputies with lapel cameras except BCSO. On Tuesday, commissioners will discuss their plans to put up the money for the equipment but it’s ultimately up to the sheriff to decide if he wants to use them.

Commissioners cannot force the sheriff to do so.