County Clerk advises absentee, early voting for Primary

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – County Clerk Linda Stover announced Friday the beginning of early voting for June 2 Primary Election.

Seventeen early voting convenience centers will be open from May 16 through 30. Most locations will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. including Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

There are fewer voting centers this time around in accordance with the state public health emergency order to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. There will also be fewer poll workers and voters allowed inside each location. Poll workers will be wearing PPE and the clerk has requested that all voters wear a face covering or mask.

Clerk Stover also reminded the public it’s not too late to vote absentee. The New Mexico Secretary of State already mailed absentee ballot applications to all registered voters affiliated with a major political party and those applications should be arriving this week. A major party voter can request an application online. Additional options for requesting absentee ballots are listed on the County Clerk’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources