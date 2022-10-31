ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna.

It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will include a public outdoor dining patio and a small amphitheater. The Bernalillo County Commission approved more than $29 million in project revenue bonds for the project.