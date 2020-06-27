County asking artists to weigh in on mural design

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is calling for artists, interested in beautifying the county’s new headquarters. The mural will be located in the new County Commission Chambers at Alvarado Square, visible from the inside and the outside.

The budget for the project is $50,000. More details are available on the Bernalillo County website.

