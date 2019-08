BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners have approved funding for more renovations at one of the state’s popular open spaces.

A total of $2 million has been designated for Phase II of the Carlito Springs Open Space renovations. The project will include the main house, public spaces and a caretaker unit.

Phase I of the project is currently underway. It includes parking, landscaping, roadways and more. The county estimates the project will be completed by early 2022.