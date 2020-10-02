Councilors urge city to prioritize projects in underserved areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor says part of her district is behind the rest of the city when it comes to basic infrastructures like street lighting and traffic signals. Councilor Klarissa Peña believes it’s time to focus on improving certain neighborhoods.

“Some districts get to focus on the need for adding more parks, adding to community centers,” Peña stated. “And in council district three, we’re worried about just getting some of that basic infrastructure in.” Councilors Peña and Lan Sena are pushing a new resolution for the city to prioritize projects in what they call underserved areas, including parts of their districts.

For Peña’s district below West Central and west of the river, she said the district needs about 10 traffic signals, many of them along 98th Street, and each costing up to $3 million. She estimates tens of millions more needed for street lights along parts of Central, Sage, Tower, Unser, and Dennis Chavez.

“It’s pretty costly and it would just depend on how effective this tool is to really identify those disparities in our community, and the will of the council to make sure that they put the needed dollars to get these things done in my district, and there are other districts that have pockets of similar issues,” Peña said.

The legislation would require the city to take the racial and ethnic makeup of neighborhoods into account when deciding where improvement projects go.

“Really focusing in on communities that haven’t had the attention that they deserve, and so really we’re focusing- whether it’s housing- you know, we have a very big gap for affordable housing for this city,” Sena explained.

Councilor Sena doesn’t yet have a list of projects in mind for her district, saying this is about improving policy-making practices. This legislation will be introduced at a city committee meeting Thursday night. Read the city council’s agenda for October 1 below.