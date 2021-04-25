Councilor Sena announces bid to run for full-term position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Lan Sena announced Sunday she plans to run to seek a full term representing District One. Sena was appointed by Mayor Tim Keller in March of 2020 to finish the term of long-time City Councilor Ken Sanchez after his unexpected passing.
Her seat is one of five city council positions up for re-election this year – all councilors representing odd-numbered districts, in addition to the Albuquerque Mayor’s race. More details on the November 2 city council election are available online.