Councilor pushing for more gun legislation in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is responding to the weekend mass shootings with legislation.

Councilor Isaac Benton said on Monday at city council he will introduce a resolution in support of the so-called Extreme Firearm Protection Order. It allows concerned families to work with law enforcement to keep someone who may be suicidal or violent from having a gun. That order has been proposed before as part of House Bill 83, which was struck down in the last legislative session.

Benton said it’s legislation that’s needed amid a behavioral health crisis. “If we can get out in front of them, we’re much more likely to prevent the kind of things we’re hearing in the news every day from happening here in New Mexico,” Benton said.

Benton’s hope is that with his resolution, legislation similar to House Bill 83 will be considered at the roundhouse next year.