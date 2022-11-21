ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is proposing two new ordinances, aimed at solving some of the problems for renters in the city. Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn is introducing two ordinances tonight at city council. She says the ordinances are not about hurting landlords but about creating consistency for renters.

“There’s just all these fees that are hitting people over and over. And for those low-income people that are being priced out [of] rental units these fees are making it even harder to stay housed,” says Councilor Fiebelkorn.

The councilor says that renters are often hit by pet fees and extra application fees that far exceed the costs to process paperwork. She says the “Residential Tenant Protection Ordinance” would protect renters from unaffordable fees.

“These fees are preventing renters from being able to move into a new place when one place becomes unaffordable and that is trapping renters in their original apartments,” says Bex Hampton, organizer with the People’s Housing Project.

The second ordinance would require rental property owners to pay permitting fees and provide information, including the number of units vacant, rental rates, and proof of housing code compliance. Councilor Fiebelkorn says that short-term rentals such as Airbnbs already have to pay permitting fees to the city.

She says these new ordinances would make things fair for all rental property owners. The councilor also says the permitting fees would help pay for developing a registry to keep data on rental properties.

The ordinances would be voted on at the end of this year. If they pass, they would go into effect in 2023.