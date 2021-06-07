Council votes on deal between city and firefighting company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City council is voting on a deal to rent out an empty building to a firefighting company. The lease agreement is between the city and 10 Tanker Air Carrier, which will pay the city more than $100,000 per year to rent out the vacant building near the Sunport.

The company will use the building to store airplane parts and other equipment used to fight wildfires. They respond to hundreds of wildfires, dumping fire retardant from large air craft.

