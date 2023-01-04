ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Councilors also approved $5.2 million to help with a pair of housing projects for lower-income families. One of the sites called the Route 66 Flats will be built on Central near Unser.

It will include nearly 50 one-bedroom apartments as well as communal spaces and a partnership offering support services to get people back on their feet.

The other development includes renovating existing homes and building new units on 60th Street near Central and Coors, totaling nearly 90 units. The money comes from the city’s Workforce Housing Trust Fund.