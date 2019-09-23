Cottonwood Mall’s dog park celebrates first anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Cottonwood Mall’s popular dog park is celebrating its first anniversary.

Families and their furry friends enjoyed the great weather, live music, bounce houses, and some of the dogs even participated in a doggie costume contest.

“There are people who don’t know about the dog park so we just want to invite everyone to join and just enjoy it,” said Mary Castillo, general manager of Cottonwood Mall.

The first 100 dogs in attendance on Sunday got a goodie bag full of toys and treats. The park is open every day until 10 p.m.