Cottonwood Mall to host balloon glow event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National surveys on how restaurants and small businesses are doing during the pandemic confirmed what many already feared.

The pandemic has taken its toll on restaurants and businesses throughout the state, especially Albuquerque’s Old Town. "We're just trying to kind of survive as much as we can,” said Estephaninta Garcia, the manager of Covered Wagon. “It's unfortunate that there have been so many businesses around that have had to shut their doors permanently. Luckily we're blessed enough that we haven't been forced into that position."