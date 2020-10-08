ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking to see the balloon glow this year will get a chance later this month. Cottonwood Mall is partnering with local hot air balloon pilots for a drive-thru glow experience on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18. Tickets for the event start at $10 per vehicle if they are purchased online. If you decide to pick them up the day of the event, the price goes up to $20. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.
Latest Balloon Fiesta News
- Cottonwood Mall to host balloon glow event
- Balloonist from Arizona participates in Fall Fest
- The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 5
- The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 4
- Balloons fill Albuquerque sky during Balloon Fall Fest