Cottonwood Mall to host balloon glow event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking to see the balloon glow this year will get a chance later this month. Cottonwood Mall is partnering with local hot air balloon pilots for a drive-thru glow experience on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18. Tickets for the event start at $10 per vehicle if they are purchased online. If you decide to pick them up the day of the event, the price goes up to $20. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.

