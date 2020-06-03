Cottonwood Mall set to reopen Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cottonwood Mall is set to reopen Wednesday. The opening comes with new hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Mall officials say that hand sanitizer will be put in high-traffic areas. They will also disinfect areas susceptible to the spread of germs. New rules for social distancing and avoiding groups are also part of the plan. Specific stores within the mall may have their own reopening schedules, so customers are encouraged to call ahead.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said General Manager Mary Castillo in a press release. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19.”

