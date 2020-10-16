Cottonwood Mall postpones balloon glow to Nov. 7, 8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes to the public health order has forced the Cottonwood Mall to postpone a drive-thru balloon glow. the mall had organized the glow for this weekend as a way to lift people’s spirits. But now, the mall says it will be held on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

“Health and safety is our top priority,” said Debra Sherman in a news release, General Manager at Cottonwood Mall. “We want to keep our guests, volunteers, balloon pilots and crew safe so we are following the lead of our state and local officials regarding the direction and best course of action for this event.”

Balloon Fiesta News