Cottonwood Mall hosting Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local first responders are competing this weekend in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. This year’s battle started Friday at Cottonwood Mall. It runs through Sunday. Firefighters are facing off against police officers to see who can bring in the most donations.

“This our annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive… it’s to help stock the shelves. During this critical time of need in the summer when we have a hard time collecting blood,” said Drew Sharpless, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.

Everyone who gives blood will be asked which agency they want to give credit to. The winner gets bragging rights. The blood drive will be held at the mall’s lower level near the elevator and Victoria’s Secret on: