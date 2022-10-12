NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History is hosting its ‘Fright Night: Death by Chocolate’ event on October 28, from 6:30 – 10 p.m. This is a 21 and over event, tickets are $15 or $10 for museum members.

Visitors will be able to explore the museum’s new exhibit, ‘Chocolate: The Exhibition.’ The night will also have dancing, a costume contest with prizes for winners and a chance to see one of two fractal shows. The fractal showings will be held at 7 and 8 p.m. The museum says tickets are limited. To purchase tickets and to learn more about the museum, visit the museum’s website.