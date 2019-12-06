Live Now
Correct suspect arrested in Albuquerque murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After an Albuquerque teen was mistakenly jailed for murder, prosecutors say they have the right teen behind bars.

Back in November, police say an APS employee misidentified an Albuquerque High student as the suspected mastermind behind an armed robbery-turned-murder from July. That girl was held in custody for a week until further investigation revealed the actual suspect was 17-year-old Alexis Pina.

Pina is accused of luring Calvin Kelly into the parking lot of his apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria where they say Adam Cazares and Jassiah Montoya held up Kelly at gunpoint, then Cazares shot him in the back.

Friday, Judge Christina Jaramillo ruled Pina was a danger and should not be released. A fourth person, Pina’s friend Cynthia Salgado, is also accused of helping plan the crime.

