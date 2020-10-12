Corrales volunteer helps those affected by hurricanes in Louisiana

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – As people in Louisiana reel from two hurricanes, one New Mexico woman with the Red Cross has boots on the ground, making sure those affected get the help they need. “There are some areas that have been hard hit, and we do have folks out serving meals, you know getting food out to everyone and water, and gathering information and trying to see who needs help and how we can help them,” said Red Cross volunteer Linda Crowden.

Crowden, of Corrales, is in Baton Rouge where she works to make sure that the hundreds of volunteers have what they need to serve those affected by the hurricane, and distributing food and supplies. Although she says that Hurricane Delta was not as severe as initially thought, it intensified the damage already done from Hurricane Laura, which hit Louisiana as a category four hurricane just six weeks ago.

Crowden says her ability to help people in Louisiana can also help her better serve New Mexico. “I really wanted to be out in the field,” she said. “Then I have that background and that experience to do my best for us.” As of Sunday, the governor of Louisiana says that 600,000 people across the state are still without power.

