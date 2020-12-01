Corrales ‘pay what you can’ Christmas tree lot to give proceeds to local businesses

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Corrales couple is spreading holiday cheer by selling Christmas trees at whatever price you please with all proceeds benefiting businesses in their small village. Dana and Chad Akenhead were right next to Ex Novo Brewing all day on Tuesday, hoping their unique “pay what you can” policy made a difference.

“Donate everything we make, 100% of it back to the people to hopefully help just a little bit with all the layoffs and unemployment, and people are struggling right now, especially small businesses,” said Chad Akenhead. “So whatever impact we can make is kinda what we’re shooting for.”

This is the second year the couple is selling Christmas trees and wreaths out of the Ex Novo Brewing parking lot. But this year, with the pandemic impacting so many families and businesses, they wanted to make these tough times a little easier on everyone, by selling their Christmas trees and wreaths at whatever price you wish to pay with all the proceeds going to Corrales businesses like Ex Novo, Candlestick Coffee Roasters, and others.

Zach Smith, the owner of Candlestick Coffee Roasters said it’s been a tough year for businesses throughout the village, including his own. So, he appreciates the Akenhead’s generosity.

“The love here in Corrales is amazing,” said Smith “The local support is phenomenal. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for folks like them and everyone else here in the village.”

The Akenhead’s said they get their trees from a family living in another small village, Rociada in northern New Mexico. They started with 50 Douglas firs and 100 wreaths Tuesday morning and said it’s first come, first served.

If you didn’t make it on Tuesday they’ll be out there on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or when they run out of trees. The couple also wants to thank Roc Real Estate Partners and Davis Mortgage located in Corrales. They’ve donated more than $1,300 to their cause.

