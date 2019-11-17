Corrales gallery maintains unique business philosophy

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A decades-old pottery store in Corrales offers hand-crafted pieces, but what makes them even more unique is their philosophy you’re not likely to see in a neighboring city like Albuquerque.

Tucked away in the quiet Village of Corrales, you’ll find Hanselmann Pottery.

Around since the ’70s, the items you find on the shelves are made in house by local potters, but you won’t find a clerk in the store helping you with your purchases. Instead, you’ll be greeted by a sign that says, “This studio has operated on the honor system for many years, please refer to the form on the desk for checkout instructions.” On the desk, you’ll find a lockbox where customers place their payments.

Jessi Penrod, one of the potters at Hanselmann, says they’ve been operating on the honor system since the ’90s.

“It works for a tiny little village like Corrales,” said Penrod.

The gallery isn’t far from Albuquerque, where city leaders are constantly looking for solutions to the crime problem. In 2018, Mayor Tim Keller announced his new community policing initiative to try and combat some of that crime.

Penrod says even though it might be easy to steal from their shop, they’ve never experienced any theft or vandalism. There are cameras at the gallery, just in case, but Penrod says those were just installed this year.

Penrod says the unique system has restored her faith in humanity.

Hanselmann accepts all forms of payment. They shred the payment sheets to keep their customers’ information safe.