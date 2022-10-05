ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School, near 4th St. and Iron Ave, is in a shelter in place. According to a tweet from Albuquerque Public Schools, the shelter in place is due to a suspicious person near the school.
No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.