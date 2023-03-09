ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, March 9 is popcorn lovers day. It’s a celebration of all people who love the buttery, snack. Cornivore popcorn has a variety of popcorn for all popcorn lovers.

Cornivore happened when co-owner Robert Mendez was trying to make extra money. And as a popcorn lover, he saw this as an easy way to make a little extra money. He was also faced with his wife coming out of a heart attack and being sensitive to a lot of artificial flavors in food. He had to try to make popcorn without using corn syrup and that had never been done before. But he was able to figure it out that had him making his own popcorn company.

For more information or if you wish you purchase some popcorn you can visit them at their new location 3300 Menaul Blvd. NE. Or online at thecornivore.com.