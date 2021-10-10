Corley Cup houses state’s best tennis players for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second annual Corley Cup Tennis Tournament is underway at the High Point Tennis Courts. This is a great event that gives to six charities, but it also showcases some great local tennis.

“Well, it’s just been such a fantastic initiative by Eddy Corley and his entire family to remind everybody that tennis is alive in Albuquerque. This tournament in our second year just brings out the best in all of our high school kids and it just reminds them all and they are very well aware of the charities that are going to be benefiting from this event,” said Corley Cup Tournament Director and High Point Director of Tennis at Amy Badger.

More information on the Corley Cup is available online.