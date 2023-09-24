ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of cuddly corgis gathered at North Domingo Baca Park looking to strut their stuff.

The Albuquerque Corgi Meet Up started in 2012 when Greta Weiner noticed her terrier puppy followed a corgi around for hours. She thought that her dog deserved to have a corgi-friend in their lives again after her corgi passed away a couple of months prior.

Weiner not only got a new family member, but she also created the corgi meet tup for hundreds to enjoy!

If you missed it, the next scheduled meetup is for October 7 at the same location.