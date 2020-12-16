Cops for Kids event delivers gifts, meals to local families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement officers helped lift the holiday spirits of families over the weekend. Albuquerque Police, Corrales Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and Albuquerque Public School Police teamed up for the 26th annual Cops for Kids event delivering gifts and meals to 100 families and nearly 160 kids.

Usually, the officers take the kids out to Walmart to pick gifts but with the pandemic, they dropped the goodies off in person. According to an APD Facebook post, Cottonwood Mall provided 20 gifts, Golden Pride made 150 burritos for the children, APD’s Chaplain Unit donated stuffed animals, and Walmart provided turkeys, food baskets, and blankets for families.

According to the same Facebook post, the annual Cops for Kids event helps underprivileged children in the community, and anywhere from 110 to 125 children are selected and paired with an officer.

Latest Local News