Cops for Kids donations help local law enforcement provide holiday cheer to children in need

Local law enforcement agencies are looking to put smiles on children’s faces as part of the Cops for Kids event. Officers will be paired up with children who are then taken on a shopping spree.

Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez explains that during the 25th Annual Cops for Kids event, Crime Stoppers and the Albuquerque Police Department will participate in this one-day event to sponsor underprivileged children. The children are nominated through APS Title 1 Homeless Project and law enforcement.

“A lot of these kids are so deserving and like you said, some of them won’t have gifts to open Christmas morning so this is a big deal for them. It’s the little things that we can do to help,” said APD Officer Lea Lopez.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Albuquerque Mariott Pyramid North where the children will get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Following breakfast, children will be taken to Walmart where each child will receive a $100 gift card to shop.

After shopping law enforcement will take the children to Explora where they will have lunch and will have full access to the museum. Every donation will help local law enforcement to provide a special day to a child during the holiday season.

This year, the public will also be able to purchase Cops for Kids t-shirts which will also benefit the event.

Donations can be mailed to Cops for Kids c/o Sonya Marquez 400 Roma Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.