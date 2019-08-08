Cops called again on Albuquerque dad charged with endangering children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dad, charged with endangering his children before, got the cops called on him again. Just like the first time, a concerned citizen was worried about how he was treating his young kids.

“It looked like he like kinda like pushed them — like a slap, push or something,” said a witness to APD officers.

The concerned father called the cops after he saw a man, now identified as Anthony Manzanares, being rough with his kids and panhandling with them.

“So I told him to calm down, like calm down, and he just brushed me away,” said the witness.

Officers confronted Manzanares when he and his 12 and 3-year-olds were walking out of the Walmart at Coors and I-40. At the time, he couldn’t remember their birthdays.

Officer: “So, you’re not sure what the year is, probably, for her birthday?”

Manzanares: “Yeah, I have too many kids. I have six, six kids.”

However, he did deny the witnesses’ claims, and claimed to recall what happened before the family went into the store.

Officer: “You are under the influence of alcohol right now?”

Manzanares: “Yeah.”

Officer: “You’re having trouble remembering stuff and…”

Manzanares: “But smacking them around? No… that’s not…”

This incident in early July was not the first time cops questioned Manzanares about his kids. KRQE News 13 told viewers about a freezing night last October when police say Manzanares ditched his 9 and 3-year-olds at a bus stop near Juan Tabo and Lomas, so he could go buy more alcohol.

Daughter: “He drank two Bud Lights, two Natural Lights, and then he drank two Fireballs.”

People saw the kids shivering and crying, so they called the police.

Witness: “She was just like, ‘my daddy left me, my daddy left me, my daddy left me.'”

In that case, Manzanares was allowed to enter a diversion program instead of going to trial. If he stays out of trouble until the six-month mark in mid-September, the charges would be dropped.

Outside of the Walmart in July, the kids said they were okay.

Officer: “Nobody hit you or anything like that?”

Daughter: “No.”

Officer: “Is he doing okay?”

Daughter: “Uh-huh.”

While Manzanares was not arrested or charged for this incident, the witness still says his behavior was concerning.

Witness: “That kinda like, concerned me when he said, ‘I’m gonna step on you if you step on me again.'”

Online court records show Manzanares is set to have a hearing next month in regards to the first case against him. It’s unclear if this incident will have an impact.

CYFD did not get back to KRQE News 13 when asked if they were investigating the latest incident. However, the agency does have a file on this family and had been working on a safety plan for the kids.