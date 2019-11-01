Convoy of Hope aims to serve over 8,000 providing free groceries, health screenings, dental exams

The public is invited to the second annual Convoy of Hope, a collaborative effort to bring new hope to the community by bringing free groceries, health screenings, job services, haircuts, and much more. Co-chairman Brian Alarid discusses all of the services available at the event and how they benefit local families.

During the event, over $1 million worth of goods and services will be provided to the community including 70,000 pounds of groceries, 3,000 pairs of shoes, lunch from Chick-Fil-A, haircuts, family portraits, dental exams, and a full medical clinic, all free of charge. No ID or proof of income is required.

Last year, over 6,600 people were in attendance including more than 1,500 volunteers. This year, event officials hope to serve between 8,000 to 10,000 people.

The Convoy of Hope will take place on Saturday, November 2 at the Albuquerque Convention Center located at 401 2nd St. NW.