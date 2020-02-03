Live Now
2020 Iowa caucus special coverage

Convicted sex offender to stay locked up until trial

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of raping a family member for most of her childhood is facing a new charge.

Rollie Bruvold was serving a 108-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty raping the girl starting when she was just 4-years-old in the 80s and 90s. An appellate court overturned six of his seven convictions, citing a lack of information presented at his trial.

Last week the Bernalillo County District Attorney filed a new 14-count indictment against him on those old charges.

Today the Sandoval County District Attorney’s Office filed charges for an alleged rape in their county involving the same girl. Judge Alisha Hart also granted a request by the state to keep him locked up until trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞