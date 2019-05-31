Convicted sex offender pleads not guilty to additional charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A convicted sex offender was in court Friday pleading not guilty to the latest charges against him.

Michael Gilpin who was convicted of child sex crimes in 2008 was recently caught with more child pornography in his East Mountain home. Authorities discovered it after a neighbor reported Gilpin and his wife were trying to lure their 9-year-old daughter.

While no charges were filed in relation to that case, Gilpin is facing new charges of child pornography. A Gilpin will stay behind bars without bond.

